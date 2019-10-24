A Brewer High student arrested Thursday and charged with making a terrorist threat had created what school officials called a “hit list” with the names of multiple students on it.
“I’m not sure exactly how many names were on the list or what he intended to do to the students,” Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said after authorities arrested the student.
The superintendent said the student — a male sophomore — has been indefinitely suspended, and there will be an increased officer presence today at the school in Florette in eastern Morgan County.
Hopkins said he will notify the parents of the students on the list once authorities share with him the names of the students.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the student that authorities arrested was under 16.
After his arrest, the student was taken to the Juvenile Probation Office at the Morgan County Courthouse and will eventually be transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Tuscumbia, Swafford said.
At some point before Thursday, Hopkins said, the student brought the “hit list” to school and showed it to some of his classmates.
On Thursday morning, three students reported the list to administrators.
“Administrators got the student out of class, quarantined the student and called the Sheriff’s Office and school resource officer,” Hopkins said.
The superintendent said the student admitted to having the list, which investigators found at his home. Hopkins said the student’s guardian consented to letting investigators search his home and the list was apparently found in the student’s bedroom.
School officials said law enforcement around the school was already increased Thursday because of an unrelated threat the school received Wednesday.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigated Wednesday’s threat and found it not to be credible.
“We investigated both threats with the same intensity because the safety of our students is paramount,” Hopkins said.
Brewer is a grades 9-12 school on Eva Road with about 800 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.