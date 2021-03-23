U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, said he plans to secure America’s borders and fight socialism if he is elected to represent the state in the U.S. Senate replacing retiring Sen. Richard Shelby.
The 86-year-old Shelby, R-Tuscaloosa, announced in February he would not seek reelection in 2022 for the seat he has held since 1987.
“America’s status as the greatest nation in the world is at risk because of policies in place by these socialists,” said Brooks, 66, speaking Monday evening at a Huntsville gun range. “Our economy is the envy of the world.”
Stephen Miller, who was a senior adviser for former President Donald Trump, introduced Brooks at Monday night's rally.
“Nobody has fought harder to protect our borders than Mo Brooks,” he said. “In the past four years, nobody has had President Trump’s back more than Mo Brooks.”
A political newcomer has also announced plans to seek Shelby's seat.
Lynda Blanchard, a Montgomery native and former ambassador to Slovenia appointed by Trump, announced on Feb. 18 her intention to run for the Senate seat. Trump attended a fundraiser she held earlier this month. Others sometimes mentioned as potential candidates are Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Shelby’s former chief of staff, Katie Boyd Britt, who now heads an influential business lobby.
On Monday afternoon, Merrill said he is also considering a Senate run.
“I expect we’ll make an announcement in the first or second week of April,” he said. “I think Congressman Brooks is a very formidable candidate. He brings a certain something that makes him a viable candidate for the job.”
---
Allegiance to Trump
Jess Brown, a retired Athens State political science professor who analyzes Alabama politics, said Brooks will be “tough to beat” in the Republican primary in March 2022, in part because of his allegiance to Trump.
“Trump has support in Alabama and it is a fiercely loyal group,” Brown said. “It reminds me of (Gov. George) Wallace loyalty in the 1960s.”
Brown said former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, lost to political newcomer Tommy Tuberville, R-Auburn, in November because of the strong foothold Republicans have in the state.
“Doug Jones has truckloads of money, but Alabama is one of the top four or five red states and certainly one of the top four or five pro-Trump states in the country,” he said. “I believe the GOP nominee will be our next U.S. senator. There will have to be a dramatic turn of events for a Republican not to win. … The GOP is not quite what it was here about 10 years ago, but you’ll get 58% to 62% of the vote if you get Daffy Duck on the ballot as a Republican.”
He said Trump’s ongoing legal issues could cause a decline in support in Alabama, “but today in this state, you want Trump’s endorsement.”
Brown said Brooks’ campaign has the money, message and manpower to put him in a Senate seat.
Brooks has come under fire for telling the rally that preceded the Capitol riot that it was time to “start taking down names and kicking ass.” Brooks said the phrase was intended to fire up the crowd for the next election cycle and is being misconstrued as advocating the violence that followed. In a telephonic town hall last week, he said he made clear to the crowd he was calling on them to participate in upcoming elections, rather than a riot, in part by changing from a camouflage cap to a "Fire Pelosi" cap before he made the statement.
“The Jan. 6 rally gives him more political exposure,” Brown said. “When it comes to a rhetorical red-meat spin, nobody does it better than Mo Brooks. He knows how to put adrenaline in the veins of the core of Republican voters. Like on immigration, Mo knows how to take a hot-button item and make it hotter.”
---
Orr encouraged to run
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said he feels Brooks’ chances of winning the Senate seat are linked to him garnering Trump’s endorsement.
Orr said he's been told he should enter the 5th Congressional District race, but Alabama doesn't even know if it will keep all seven of its House seats following reapportionment.
“I have a lot of people call me from each of the five counties in the district encouraging me to run,” he said. “I’m focused on the legislative session at present. It is also important whether Alabama will be losing a congressional seat next year as many have predicted.”
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long, a Republican, said he counts Brooks as a longtime friend. “He has served us well in north Alabama during his ... terms in the House,” Long said. “Alabama is a Trump-red state and Mo was there (with Trump) until the end. I expect he’ll do well.”
Brooks has served five terms in the House, where the former prosecutor joined the conservative Freedom Caucus. He serves on the Armed Services Committee and Science, Space, and Technology, two important committees for his north Alabama district.
Local Democratic leaders oppose Brooks both for his policies and for their view of his role in the Capitol riot.
“I don’t think he has served the nation well, especially for what he did on Jan. 6,” Limestone Democratic Party Chairman Ken Hines said. “I certainly hope he loses that race. He can do much more harm as a member of the Senate.
“Because of years of a conservative government, we find ourselves in a terrible situation in this country in health care and education among other things. Mo Brooks is part of the problem. I’m not a fan of Mo Brooks.”
Decatur’s Ernestine Elliott, a member of the Alabama Democratic Party executive committee, said she holds Brooks personally responsible for the death and destruction in Washington on Jan. 6.
“He motivated those rioters. He told them to kick some asses. There were not any donkeys there. Everybody knows what he meant,” she said. “Because of his role in the rally, people died. People were injured. The Capitol was damaged. He had no respect for anybody, not even his own party. I know he won’t be a good senator. You’ve got to care about all people, and he doesn’t. We’re all God’s children.”
David Mowery, an Alabama-based political consultant, told The Associated press he thinks there is trepidation about Brooks among establishment Republicans.
While Shelby amassed a far-right conservative voting record, he never embraced the bombastic, populist style that has propelled Republicans like Brooks and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“I think people are worried that you are going to get someone that’s more concerned about throwing bombs and seeing their name in the paper than you are somebody who does what Shelby does and that is bring home the bacon and make sure Alabama is taken care of in every spending bill,” Mowery said.
Brown said whoever wins the Senate seat, the chances of reelection are strong.
“When our senators and congressmen get in office we reelect, reelect and reelect them,” he said. “That Senate seat, it’s a real plum.”
