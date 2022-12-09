ATHENS — If an emergency at TVA's Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Limestone County rises to one of the two most serious levels, nearby residents shouldn't automatically begin to evacuate. Instead, they should monitor news reports to get instructions, officials at the plant said this week.
Steps for residents during a major emergency could range from a temporary stay indoors to sheltering in place with ventilation closed or, in extreme circumstances, evacuation.
Jim Hopson, Tennessee Valley Authority public information officer, said the safety of the public and employees is the agency's top concern.
"You will never see any activity that has as much time, money and effort put into it as nuclear emergency planning when you consider the fact that we never expect anything we plan for to happen," Hopson said. "But because of the consequences for even that extraordinarily unlikely event, we spent a lot of time and effort figuring out exactly what to do to ensure the safety of the public."
The plant has a protocol for how it handles four different levels of emergencies, with only the third and fourth levels of concern to the public, according to Hopson. He spoke Tuesday during the annual nuclear emergency preparation education event at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Training Center.
The third level emergency, a site-area emergency, means some radioactivity may have been released into the air or water. Sirens will be sounded. Hopson said the public should turn to the media for information and instructions.
The fourth classification, a general emergency, is when the plant has a loss of safety systems that could lead to radiation being released. State and local authorities will take action and people in affected areas will be advised to stay indoors or to evacuate. Emergency sirens also would be activated at this stage.
“The sirens are controlled by the counties. Sixty to 90 minutes is when we would be releasing our first news release,” Hopson said. “If the sirens are activated beforehand, we’re going to try to get information out to (the media) even earlier.”
Hopson said TVA wants to provide the public with both timely and accurate information. He said the controllers in the control room will know within 15 minutes the severity of the situation and will follow protocol with the correct next steps.
Residents that would be affected by the third- or fourth-level emergencies live within a 10-mile radius of the plant which is located on Nuclear Plant Road in Athens. The counties include Morgan, Limestone, Lawrence and Lauderdale. Portions of Decatur and Athens are in the radius.
A calendar with an evacuation map and routes is mailed to every home within the 10 miles every year and the 2023 calendars have already been mailed. A resident's location determines which evacuation route he or she should take. The calendar and map can be downloaded at tva.com/prepare.
A first-level emergency, notification of unusual event, means there is only a minor problem and there is no threat to the public or plant employees. The second level, an alert, is when the safety of the plant may be reduced but there is no action by the public necessary.
Manu Sivaraman, Browns Ferry Senior Vice President, said the plant produces 3,400 megawatts constantly, powering 2 million homes and businesses. He said the plant has about 1,300 employees, has another 200 to 300 contractors that work year-round. During routine outages, the plant will employ an additional 500 to 1,000 contractors.
Sivaraman said the outages are for refueling and maintenance and last anywhere from 25 to 50 days.
“We refuel the reactor, but that’s not all we do,” he said. “There are some outages where we’re going to go through major component replacements. Whether it’s because of age, whether something broke and we want it fixed or major capital project’s long-term asset preservation and life cycle management.”
Hopson said the outages happen once every other year and twice in the other year. He said the last planned outage was in the fall and another outage is scheduled for the spring.
“We also have outages that occur sometimes between those because you want to be focused on employee safety,” Hopson said. “If there is a piece of equipment that breaks or is not functioning properly and we can’t safely repair it with the unit online, we’ll take the unit offline so we can fix that.”
In 2019 there was an extended power upgrade at the plant which allowed Browns Ferry to serve an additional 28,000 homes. Steam dryers and piping were replaced, and turbines were upgraded.
Hopson said one of the advantages that TVA has with the Browns Ferry facility is that they control the Tennessee River.
“We are carefully monitoring the levels of the water here, the temperature of the water here, in order to ensure that it’s not going to impact the operation of this facility,” he said. “We can add more water to the river upstream if we needed to if we got into a drought condition.”
