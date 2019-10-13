Kelly Gymnasium on the campus of Calhoun Community College was abuzz Saturday morning with the kind of activity normally reserved for the annual Decatur-Austin rivalry basketball game.
There was no basketball being played, however. Instead, six schools packed the arena for the 2019 Tennessee Valley BEST Robotics Competition.
The competition, presented by Calhoun and Auburn's Ginn College of Engineering and College of Sciences and Mathematics, showcases some of the brightest STEM students in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
Teams competing in the 2019 event were the Decatur-Austin Robotics Coalition, the Academy for Science and Foreign Language (Huntsville), the Madison City Schools Robotics Team, Decatur Heritage, Lindsay Lane and Lincoln County Middle School from Fayetteville, Tennessee.
"What these young students are capable of is very impressive," head judge Seth Shepherd said. "It gives me great encouragement for our future to see what a good job these kids are doing here."
The themed competition began Friday night when teams gave marketing presentations to judges. Saturday's activities included an opening ceremony and robot parade, team interviews at exhibit booths and the robot competition on the gym floor. The top placing teams advance to the Regional Robotics Championship at Auburn in December.
The competition tasks teams with designing a robotic system that addresses a specific issue, marketing that design to judges and executing the task laid out by the theme. The 2019 theme focused on utilizing robotics in a scenario where utility lineman would need help restoring electricity to a failed power grid.
"There is a rubric they are to explicitly follow," Shepherd said. "They are supposed to show that they understand the theme and the game and that they are able to make their design fit into what is asked of them."
Teams were asked to design a system that could help lineman complete a wide range of tasks related to a power failure, including clearing debris from roadways, reattaching power lines to transmission line towers and residential poles and installing transformers and conduits above and below ground.
"The work is very technical," Shepherd said. "The students are also not allowed to get outside help from adults. They do the entire thing themselves and that's impressive."
Savannah Blankenship, CEO of the Decatur-Austin Robotics Coalition, said the team started brainstorming ideas for 2019 after the 2018 regional at Auburn.
"They show a teaser each year at Auburn, and the one they showed last year looked a bit apocalyptic," Blankenship, a senior at Austin, said. "We decided that we wanted to do a Batman theme and by the time kick off came around this year we already had a lot of momentum."
The Decatur-Austin Robotics Coalition, or DARC, is a team comprised of students from both Decatur and Austin.
The team advanced to Auburn for the 18th out of the past 19 years Saturday after placing first overall in the competition. Madison City finished second and also advances.
"Each of the three years I've been here we've proceeded to Auburn," Austin senior Petra Brewer said. "That definitely creates some pressure for us to continue that on."
Blankenship said it also puts a bit of a target on DARC.
"I think some people look at us as the biggest competition," she said. "They may come in thinking they have to beat DARC and that creates pressure, too."
Mark Rose, director of Tennessee Valley BEST Robotics, said exposure to STEM-related activities can lead students to good jobs after high school and college.
"There are a lot of auto manufacturing jobs in this area for STEM students," he said. "These are high-end jobs that require a certain knowledge and skill set that pay very well."
Shepherd agreed.
"In this area alone there are tens of thousands of jobs that rely on STEM programs," he said. "TVA, ULA, the aerospace and defense industry on Redstone Arsenal, all of these places need workers with STEM degrees. These students are putting themselves in position for jobs like that, and the future that those jobs can provide."
