Calhoun Community College interim President Joe Burke announced his retirement today after almost 35 years with the Alabama Community College System.
Burke has been the interim president at Calhoun for the past three years after Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker asked him to serve in 2018. Initially, it was supposed to be an assignment that would last only a few months.
It has been an honor and a privilege to serve at Calhoun," Burke said in a news release. "I am grateful for the opportunity.”
Prior to Calhoun, Burke served as the vice president and dean of instruction for 11 years at Northeast Community College in Rainsville. His last day at Calhoun is Friday.
His annual salary at Calhoun was listed at $192,156 earlier this year.
The state college system began a search process for the school's sixth permanent president in February with the application period closing on Feb. 17. However, Burke’s replacement has not been announced.
The salary range for the job is $200,000 to $275,000 and other allowances are provided, with benefits including a retirement plan and health insurance. The salary is dependent upon qualifications and experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.