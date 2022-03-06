A dog apparently can be a store owner's best friend.
Not only do the pets provide companionship for the owner during long days at work, they generate goodwill with customers.
“People change. When people walk in and they see a dog, they get nice," said Cross Street Peddler owner Marlene Privett, who brings her 11-year-old dog Henry to the Decatur shop.
"People love to see dogs. And Henry, he’s a sweet dog, everybody loves Henry. … He just walks around and sees everybody.”
Henry is a rescue dog that Privett believes to be a spaniel breed and has been with her a little over a year. She takes him with her everywhere because he suffers from separation anxiety. His veterinarian put him on Prozac, and Privett said that has made a big difference.
Henry is now a calm, laid-back dog.
Privett said when people that Henry knows come to her shop, they can barely get in the door because Henry is standing there, wagging his tail, waiting for them to come inside. Some customers bring treats to Henry when they come to the shop.
Henry’s separation anxiety is not the only reason Privett brings him to her shop. She wanted another dog to join her at work after a previous rescue dog that accompanied her at the store died.
Privett wanted to be sure the dog she got as a replacement also was a rescue animal. She searched the internet for dogs who really needed a good home and found a rescue group in Blountsville called Crossing Paths Animal Rescue.
Three weeks earlier, Henry had been in a shelter in Pell City that holds dogs for adoption for only seven days, Privett said. Henry had been there eight days when the rescue group obtained him. Henry's fur was heavily matted and he had to be completely shaved.
“He still has issues, but any 10-year-old is going to have issues when they haven’t been taken care of. … He’s happy. Adopting an older animal is definitely great, with a few challenges,” Privett said.
Privett said she wished more people would adopt older dogs because they are the ones that end up stuck in the shelters. “Old age is not a disease,” she said.
Moulton store's mascot
Bobby Lee Shelton, co-owner of Shelton’s Clothing and Outdoors in Moulton, lives near his business and said he did not bring his dog, Little Bit, to work, but rather Little Bit brought himself.
Little Bit, an 11-year-old feist, a type of terrier, has been coming to his owner’s business since he was a puppy. Shelton said every time he walks out of his house, Little Bit follows him.
Bear Shelton, co-owner, said until about six or seven years ago, Little Bit just hung out outside of the store.
“It was really cold and rainy (one day). We brought a blanket and put it under this bench, and he came in," Bear said. “Ever since that day, he’s in and out every time that door opens. Everybody knows him, all the customers.”
Shelton’s Clothing posts photos of Little Bit on its Facebook page and they generate dozens of comments. Some customers bring Little Bit treats while others come to the store only to visit with him. Bear said people have gotten used to Little Bit always being at the store after 11 years.
Bear said kids love to come to the store to play with Little Bit and Little Bit loves it, too.
Bobby Lee said he got Little Bit by doing a friend a favor. The acquaintance sold feist puppies and ended up with five litters of puppies at the same time. The man asked Bobby Lee if he would take 20 puppies and give them away to good homes at his store.
“He (Little Bit) was one of them. … I told my wife, she was wanting one of the dogs, she was going to pick him, and she picked (Little Bit). I told them the runt usually makes the best dog,” Bobby Lee said. Little Bit was the runt.
Now, Little Bit is attached to his owners and is the store's mascot. Bobby Lee said when he leaves the store, Little Bit will sit by the parking lot waiting for him to return.
