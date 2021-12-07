Calhoun Community College’s Technologies Division is accepting applications for paid internship programs that the school says boast 100% in-field job placement in manufacturing, process industrial controls and machining.
Upon acceptance into one of the programs, students are matched with a sponsor company and begin working during the summer before the fall semester begins.
Starting wages are competitive and students have the potential to receive performance-based raises and bonuses throughout the program. Students finishing the programs earn an associate of Applied Science degree in Advanced Manufacturing and have two years of industry experience.
About 60 applicants are selected each year to participate. Go to www.calhoun.edu/technologies to apply for the internships. Deadline to apply is midnight on March 15.
