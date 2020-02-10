Calhoun Community College and Athens State University are launching a dual degree program in child development, allowing students to transfer without losing coursework and receive degrees from both schools.
Through the 2-plus-2 agreement, students in Calhoun’s child development program will transfer courses to Athens State at the end of about 40 hours and the remaining courses will be reverse-transferred from Athens State to Calhoun so students can graduate with a degree from each institution.
Calhoun now offers an associate of applied science degree in child development, preparing students to go straight to work at graduation. Students have expressed an interest in continuing their education in child development and earning a bachelor’s degree, and the 2-plus-2 agreement will allow students to transfer seamlessly.
The program is expected to help both schools increase enrollment, retain students and improve graduation rates, a release from the schools said. Athens State instructors will teach some education courses on Calhoun’s Decatur campus.
The 2-plus-2 agreement will be effective during the 2020 summer semester.
Last month, Athens State signed a partnership agreement with Drake State Community & Technical College that creates a transfer pathway for African-American males interested in a teaching career.
African-American male students pursuing an associate’s degree at Drake State can participate in the Minority Male Pathway Initiative and be eligible to receive scholarships to cover tuition, books and housing, with funds provided through a state grant.
When students complete their two-year degree at Drake State, a streamlined process is in place to transfer their education to Athens State, where they will finish their four-year training. Participants must agree to a two-year teaching commitment in Alabama after graduating from Athens State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.