With approximately 20 million Americans enrolling in public and private colleges and universities annually, higher education is increasingly becoming key for those hoping to advance their professional careers.
Locally, higher education options are plentiful, with Calhoun Community College and Athens State University offering hundreds of programs for students interested in pursuing two- or four-year degrees and professional certifications.
As the largest two-year college in the state, Calhoun boasts approximately 10,000 credit students, the majority of whom choose to pursue general studies, advanced manufacturing and registered nursing. The college has been recognized as one of the country’s “Top 150 Community Colleges” by the Aspen Institute and is the sixth largest higher education institution in Alabama.
For the fall 2018 semester, Calhoun serviced more than 2,500 non-credit students in programs ranging from healthcare to CDL certifications. Adult Education Services at Calhoun also awarded 191 GEDs.
“The school offers anything a prospective student, young or old, could want,” Mark Sawyer, a graduate of Calhoun and Athens State, said. “It’s a top-notch education at a good price, and the school caters to every possible demographic. We’re lucky to have Calhoun and ASU in our area.”
Calhoun’s Dual Enrollment program enrolls more than 1,000 high school students annually, and Alabama Commission on Higher Education data shows that Calhoun is the college of choice for students from the area. According to data released for the fall 2016 semester, 45 percent of students from Limestone County who chose to attend college chose Calhoun. Those numbers are also high for Morgan County (42 percent) and Lawrence County (31 percent). Favorite transfer destinations of students moving on from Calhoun are the University of Alabama in Huntsville (25 percent), Athens State University (24 percent), Auburn University (12 percent) and the University of Alabama (11 percent).
Financially, Calhoun is among the best values in Alabama. For the fall 2019 semester, an in-state student enrolled in 12 credit hours paid $1,954 in tuition and fees. Out of state tuition and fees for the same amount of credit hours cost $3,526.
“A full-time student who doesn’t have to pay for room and board can get an associate's degree for less than what some students pay to go to bigger in-state schools for one semester,” Sawyer said. “I think a lot of people overlook what the community college system offers, which is a shame. Calhoun can open countless doors for people that enroll.”
Athens State focus: degree completion
Less than 20 miles north, Athens State University offers a unique focus on upperclassmen and degree completion.
The university offers more than 50 major courses of study, ranging from education to criminal justice to drama and theater arts. An upper-division, transfer completion college, Athens State also offers more than 40 minor options and graduate programs in global logistics and supply chain management, religious studies and career and technical education.
“Athens State University is proud to have strong roots in the Athens-Limestone County area,” said Sarah McAbee, vice president for Enrollment and Student Support Services. “We prepare the area’s workforce who will make significant impacts in various industries, including business, education, healthcare, manufacturing, arts, sciences and defense, among others.”
McAbee said Athens State’s unique two-year model is convenient for a wide range of students. Athens State is Alabama's only upper-division institution and provides junior and senior level courses as well as graduate programs.
“We have a generous transfer credit policy and a very affordable price point,” she said. “We offer programs online, on campus and in hybrid models to meet the needs of a diverse student population.”
Undergraduate in-state tuition at Athens State for the 2019-2020 year is also a good value, with a full-time student paying $3,084 in tuition and fees for 12 credit hours. Traditional graduate tuition is $289 per hour for in-state students and $500 per hour for out-of-state students.
“Individuals leave our institution with the knowledge, skills and overall preparation to become leaders within the community and greatly improve its quality of life,” McAbee said. “Athens state also recruits, relocates and employs a diverse group of highly qualified and respected faculty and staff who make positive contributions to the area.”
Educational partners
McAbee also highlighted the strong working relationship between Calhoun and Athens State.
“Athens State and Calhoun work very well together as evidenced by our joint project in Decatur,” she said. “The Alabama Center for the Arts is the state’s premier location for arts education and is a joint effort of Calhoun Community College and Athens State University. We also provide many 2-plus-2 pathways for the community college student to matriculate and complete a quality bachelor’s degree at an affordable price point close to home. Alabama Commission on Higher Education transfer data shows that in 2017-18 (the last year with complete data) Athens State was the number one four-year transfer destination of 429 of Calhoun’s transferring students.”
Athens State President Philip Way came to the institution last summer and said he was drawn by its mission to help students complete their degrees.
“We’re an institution here that can help students finish up their education," Way said. "It excites me personally.”
He said Athens State can benefit several types of students. The university's Adult Degree Program is designed for people who have been out of school for a while and want to return for a degree, he said, and students with an associate’s degree from a community college can transfer to Athens State for their junior and senior years.
“More and more, professions are looking for people with master’s degrees, and we’ve got a number of master’s programs that can help people not only achieve their personal goals but help society get the kind of labor force it needs,” Way said.
Online graduate programs are offered in global logistics and supply chain management, religious studies and career and technical education.
Regionally, higher education opportunities are also available in the forms of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the University of North Alabama in Florence, Oakwood University and Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Drake State Community and Technical College in Huntsville and Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals.
“Some of the larger schools in the region are also great options for prospective students,” said Sawyer, who now works as a military contracts specialist. “You pay more for UAH or UNA, but they also offer a different experience. The four-year experience is great for some, just like the two-year experience is great for others. There’s no question that you can find everything you’re looking for in higher education north of Birmingham and south of the Tennessee line.”
