The Calhoun Community College Foundation announced today the receipt of a $50,000 estate gift from an anonymous donor to support continuing education for GED graduates.
The donation will be used to create the Calhoun GED Endowment for Hope Scholarship, which will provide two $1,000 scholarships per academic year to graduates of the college’s General Education Diploma program.
The Adult Education department has developed an application to screen candidates. At this time, the requirements of the student include displayed perseverance, diligence, and potential financial need.
Recipients of the scholarship will be expected to work closely with the Calhoun advising team to enroll in a qualifying program.
The Foundation hopes to award the first scholarship recipients from this endowment during the fall 2020 semester.
