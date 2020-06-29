Attendance at Calhoun Community College’s Aug. 7 graduation ceremony will be limited to the 2020 graduates and school faculty because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 6 p.m. ceremony will be available online at www.calhoun.edu/graduation.
According to the Calhoun Admissions Office, more than 1,900 students have qualified for graduation, but only 150 students have indicated so far they plan to participate in the ceremony.
The college’s nursing program will also hold its traditional candle-lighting ceremony from 10 until 11 a.m. It will also be limited to only participating graduates and faculty, but will be live-streamed online.
Chris Vrenna, chairman of Calhoun’s Music Technology Department, will be the speaker for the graduation. He is also a Grammy Award-winning musician, producer, engineer, remixer and composer. He is best known as a former, founding member and drummer of Nine Inch Nails.
Vrenna, a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, received his bachelor's degree in general education from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. He plans to graduate this December with a master’s degree in music with emphasis on music technology.
I
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.