Former Wallace State Community College CFO Jason Morgan has been hired as Calhoun Community College’s new dean of Business and Finance.
His hiring is effective July 1.
In his new role, Morgan will oversee the financials, business office, bookstore and auxiliary services of the college. He will also be directly responsible for coordinating the preparation of the College’s annual budget, annual audit and annual financial plan.
Bringing over 20 years of experience, Morgan has served as the Chief Financial Officer at Wallace State in Hanceville since 2011. Morgan’s background includes a variety of roles, which include accounting, financial management, construction, auxiliary services, campus security, physical plant, and construction.
“Mr. Morgan has a very broad background in accounting and finance,” said Joe Burke, Calhoun acting president. “We were extremely impressed by his vast leadership experience and feel those contributions will most certainly make him a vital addition to our team.
Morgan received his MBA from the University of North Alabama, his BS in Accounting from the University of Alabama in Birmingham and a BS in Business Administration from Athens State University.
He is married to Katherine Morgan, who is employed with State Farm. They most recently moved to Madison, and have one daughter, Kelsie, who is attending medical school at UAB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.