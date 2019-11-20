Economic Modeling Specialist International ranked Calhoun Community College No. 1 in the United States in awarding degrees in advanced manufacturing.
The ranking includes all community colleges, technical colleges and universities in the country. The latest statistics show Calhoun awarded 220 associate of applied science degrees in advanced manufacturing over a one-year period.
John Holley, Calhoun’s dean of Technologies, said the college had a vision over 10 years ago to develop the best advanced manufacturing program in the region.
The effort began with a $3.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor from 2005-08. School leaders then revamped the curriculum and designed it to meet business and industry needs.
