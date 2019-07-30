Calhoun Community College Technologies student Andrew McCoy won a gold medal in architectural drafting at the recent 2019 National SkillsUSA Leadership Conference and Skills Championships competition.
The event was held in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.
As a high school student at Life Christian Academy in Harvest, McCoy joined Calhoun as a dual enrollment student in the fall of 2016.
McCoy was one of 6,400 competitors in 103 various hands-on skill and leadership contests. He entered the architectural drafting contest in which contestants are required to utilize their design drafting skills to solve an architectural problem. The problem included a written test, a hand sketch, and drawings that were either computer-generated or board drafted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.