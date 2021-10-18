Calhoun Community College will relaunch men’s and women’s basketball and start women’s volleyball in the fall of 2022, school officials announced this morning.
Interim President Jimmy Hodges said the school will begin its search for coaches in the new few weeks and plans to offer 15 scholarships to student/athletes in each sport.
The junior college dropped all sports in 2001 and brought back baseball and softball in 2005. In the past five years, Calhoun has added bass fishing, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf and esports.
