The Calhoun Community College Health Sciences division has received approval from the Alabama Council on Higher Education and the Alabama Community College System to develop a new dental hygiene program.
The program is seeking accreditation from the Commission on Dental Accreditation, which is the sole agency recognized by the U. S. Department of Education to accredit dental and dental-related education programs presented at the post-secondary level.
CODA will conduct a site visit from July 23-24 to inspect Calhoun’s dental hygiene classrooms and laboratories, interview staff and review the curriculum plan to determine if the developing program meets the intention of the Accreditation Standards.
Third-party comments are sought regarding the planned dental hygiene program from administration, faculty, students, dental professionals, patients and the community-at-large.
All comments must be related to the CODA Dental Hygiene Accreditation Standards or the CODA Policies and Procedures used in the commission accreditation process. These documents may be accessed at https://www.ada.org/en/coda or by calling CODA directly.
All comments must be received by CODA no later than May 23 at their American Dental Association office, which is 60 days prior to the site visit.
Signed or unsigned comments will be accepted and names and/or signatures will be removed from comments prior to forwarding them to the program.
The address is: Commission on Dental Accreditation, American Dental Association, 211 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60611. Telephone number is 1-800-621-8099, extension 4653.
