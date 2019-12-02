Calhoun Community College will host its annual Day of Giving Challenge on Tuesday.
Funds provided by donors will assist students with tuition and other college expenses, a Calhoun statement said.
Donations will be accepted at www.calhoun.edu/dayofgiving and at drop-off locations, including the Math, Science and Administration building on the Decatur campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.