Prospective Calhoun Community College students can learn about programs of study next week.
The college will hold its Spring 2020 Preview Night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur campus in the Aerospace Training Center.
At the Huntsville campus, preview night will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Grand Foyer of the Sparkman building.
Registration is required.
Those attending can learn more about student life on both campuses, as well as meet students and sponsors involved in various clubs and organizations.
To register, visit www.calhoun.edu/PreviewNight. If you have any questions, contact Ashley Robison at ashley.robison@calhoun.edu or call 256-306-2634.
