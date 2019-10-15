More than 50 employers are expected to attend the Calhoun Community College job fair Thursday at the Huntsville campus.
The Career Services Department is sponsoring the free fall job fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Sparkman Building.
The job fair is open to anyone in the community.
Employers will be looking to fill part-time and full-time vacancies, so job seekers should come dressed for success with a current résumé in hand.
No preregistration is necessary for job seekers.
For more information, contact Calhoun’s Career Services department at careerservices@calhoun.edu.
