Major Randal C. (Casey) Knight, fire support officer, 20th Special Forces Group, Airborne, of the National Guard, will be the featured speaker Wednesday at Calhoun Community College’s annual Veterans Day Program.
The program will be held at 10 a.m. in the Student Center at Calhoun’s Huntsville campus, 102 Wynn Drive.
The observance will recognize members of the Calhoun family and those in the community for their military service. The program will include musical selections honoring veterans, performed by the Calhoun Jazz Band and Calhoun Chorale.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.