Calhoun Community College has streamlined its application process by hosting a series of Instant Admission Days.
The event is for prospective students who plan to attend Calhoun or are still considering attending. While on campus, students and parents can meet with advisers, apply for admission, apply for financial aid by completing a FAFSA, schedule or take placement exam and register for fall classes
The events will start Wednesday from 1-5:30 p.m., dedicated to veterans and their dependents. The remainder of Instant Admission Days will be held on various Wednesdays and Saturdays on both campuses. The full schedule is as follows:
• Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: July 14, July 21, Aug. 4, and Aug. 11.
• Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: July 17 and Aug. 17.
Participants can visit the Chasteen Student Center on the Decatur campus, 6250 U.S. 31 North, Tanner, or in the Grand Foyer of the Sparkman Building on the Huntsville Campus, 102 Wynn Dr. N.W., Huntsville. Participants are asked to bring their photo ID and 2019 tax forms if they would like to determine their financial aid eligibility.
To register, visit www.calhoun.edu/instantadmission and for more information, contact Ashley Robison at 256-306-2634 or ashley.robison@calhoun.edu.
