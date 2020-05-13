Calhoun Community College will begin an esports team to compete this fall in multiplayer video gaming, the school announced today.
Calhoun will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports Association, which was created in September.
Casey Knighten, Calhoun esports coach and multimedia audio/video technician, is now recruiting for the team. Esports teams typically range from 20 to 30 gamers. To be considered for the team, students must be full time (12 hours), in good academic standing, and must meet the NJCAA eligibility requirements for athletes.
Calhoun workers were painting and wiring the gaming spaces this week. The school's new competition gaming room will consist of gaming chairs, monitors, and headsets.
For more information, go to www.calhoun.edu/esports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.