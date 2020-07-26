Calhoun Community College’s fall semester at its main campus in Decatur and the Huntsville campus will start as scheduled Aug. 19, with many classes remaining online only, except for hands-on training and labs.
“Many of our classes will be online this fall,” said Alan Stephenson, vice president for academic affairs at Calhoun. “Calhoun has been in the online learning business for more than 20 years, so we know how to do it.”
Athens State University was still developing plans for the fall semester last week and expects to release them this week.
At Calhoun, if students do need to come on campus for labs or other instruction that can’t be accomplished online, “we will follow strict COVID-19 protocols for social distancing and masking,” Stephenson said. “We are also going the extra mile to ensure the cleanliness of all of our facilities.”
Students, faculty and staff members will disinfect labs and simulation equipment after each use, and high-traffic areas will be cleaned and disinfected four to five times daily, said Calhoun spokeswoman Sherika Attipoe. She said students, faculty and staff must wear facial coverings and practice social distancing in any face-to-face classes.
Stephenson said the school is following guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama Community College System to ensure the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors. He said the HVAC team is increasing the air flow into all Calhoun buildings and using HVAC systems technology with high-efficiency filtering to improve air quality.
Health sciences students will be allowed to come to campus for labs, on a staggered basis, according to Attipoe. Those programs are nursing, EMS, surgical technology, physical therapy assistant, dental assisting, health and physical education and medical laboratory technology. “Labs will operate with 12 students or less,” she said.
Clinicals for health sciences students will be held both on-site and off-campus, Attipoe said, and students will also receive virtual training through a third-party software system to make sure they complete their required hours.
Technology programs will be provided on a hybrid basis, with some on-site and some virtual classes, Attipoe said, and business and computer information systems (CIS) classes will be online, with two different formats: live online and traditional online instruction where students can log-in anytime.
For math and science courses, labs will be on campus with a limited number of students and the rest of the classes will be online. Humanities and social sciences courses will be a mix of live online, traditional online and in-person classes.
Attipoe said Calhoun will continue to provide the STAR (Student Tutoring and Academic Resource) Institute, free one-on-one tutoring in all subject areas, both online and face-to-face by appointment.
“We still have distance learning support for students who are not comfortable with online classes,” she said. “We’re trying to make sure students continue to get a quality education and support at home.”
Final exams are Dec. 8-14, but “after the Thanksgiving break, all classes will be online,” she said.
Aug. 31 is first day of practice for Calhoun’s softball, baseball, women's golf and men's golf teams, with the fall season running from Sept. 5-Oct. 31. There are precautions for athletic teams, including daily temperature checks for practices and meetings and facial coverings required at all times unless directly involved in athletic drills or activities. Practice activities are limited to small groups of 10 and include frequent hand sanitizing breaks. There are travel guidelines as well.
Calhoun’s fall semester tuition per credit hour for in-state students will be $133, an increase of $2 per credit hour, and out-of-state tuition per credit hour will be $266, an increase of $4 per credit hour, according to Attipoe.
