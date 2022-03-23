For the first time in five years, Calvary Assembly’s tradition of staging “Whip, Hammer & Cross” will return.
The stage production of the Holy Week story — complete with hundreds of cast members and live animals — depicts Jesus’ triumphant entry on Palm Sunday, the whipping of his back, the nailing of his hands and feet to the cross and the resurrection.
The church debuted the production in the early 1990s and staged it annually until 2017.
Performances of “The Whip, Hammer & Cross” will take place April 9-10 at 5 p.m. at the Calvary Epicenter Campus, 4839 Calvary Blvd., Tanner. For free tickets call 256-355-7440.
