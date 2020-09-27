Local high schools have continued to observe homecoming this fall, but some of their traditions, such as Decatur High's parade, are being canceled, and other activities have moved to a virtual format or another time of year because of the pandemic.
The only Falkville High traditions that made the cut for its Sept. 4 homecoming were the playing of the football game and crowning of the homecoming queen at halftime.
“We weren’t able to have our parade and bonfire. We weren’t able to have our homecoming dance," said school homecoming sponsor Angie Tomlin. "We literally just had our field activity."
In contrast, Athens High proceeded with its homecoming festivities without modifications, according to teacher and homecoming sponsor Ramona Malone.
Athens High held several themed dress-up days last week, and the school held its homecoming parade Friday afternoon in advance of the football game against Hueytown. A dance was planned for after the game. A homecoming bonfire scheduled for Thursday was postponed, but it was because of rainy weather rather than the coronavirus pandemic. The school plans to reschedule the bonfire.
At Decatur High, teacher and student council sponsor Amanda Whitmire said because the annual homecoming parade was canceled, students will decorate school hallways instead. The school's homecoming game is Oct. 9 against Hazel Green.
“I’ll be there for you," from "Friends," is the overall theme for Decatur High's homecoming week.
"We wanted the students to focus on coming together to help each other through all of life’s situations. The students have picked topics under that idea for their decorations,” Whitmire said.
“Their hallways have to be about different groups of friends who work together and help each other through trying times, like the pandemic.”
Whitmire said each grade will have a different sub-theme for their decorations: Freshmen chose "Scooby-Doo," sophomores picked "SpongeBob," juniors selected "The Muppets," and seniors went with "High School Musical."
Whitmire said students will create the bulk of the decorating away from school, but homecoming officers will be permitted to come into the building for one hour on three separate days to put up decorations. Students will also dress up for different themes each day.
“If it’s in the building, we can monitor their social distancing (and) the mask wearing,” she said.
Whitmire said the traditions that usually take place during the homecoming football game’s halftime, like presenting the homecoming court, will happen before the game along with the school marching band’s performance. She said the assembly the school usually holds on the day of homecoming will be conducted virtually.
“I think the students are very grateful that our school is supporting them, and they are being allowed to do things maybe a little differently, but still in accordance with homecoming tradition,” Whitmire said.
Austin High Principal Demond Garth said the school has not yet finalized its homecoming plans. Austin High’s homecoming was originally scheduled for Oct. 16, but was moved to Oct. 29 when it plays Mountain Brook. Decatur City Schools students are on fall break Oct. 12-13, a Monday and Tuesday, and the district has decided that instruction will be fully virtual for the remainder of that week. So by moving homecoming, Austin will enable students to celebrate during a week of in-person classes.
Hartselle High
Hartselle High’s homecoming was the week of Sept. 14-18, ending with a 56-0 homecoming victory against Columbia. Principal Brad Cooper said after meeting with homecoming officers, they decided to move some of the festivities to the spring.
Cooper said some of the annual traditions, like crowning a homecoming king and queen, proceeded as usual, while others were modified due to the pandemic. Each grade created a homecoming video that was shared to the district’s social media, and instead of decorating the school’s front lawn, students designed poster boards showing what the front lawn would have looked like.
Cooper said the powderpuff football game was one of the homecoming traditions postponed until the spring. He said students were understanding of the need to modify homecoming week activities and stayed positive despite the changes.
“It was much different this year,” Cooper said. “We all wanted to have more normalcy, but when I met with (the homecoming officers), they were very understanding.”
Falkville High
Tomlin said Falkville's homecoming game against Whitesburg Christian was almost moved to later in the season, but ultimately it was kept in early September so that if COVID-19 prevented it from being played, there'd still be time to reschedule.
Tomlin said students, particularly seniors, were disappointed about the canceled events, but tried to make the best of the situation regardless.
“Honestly, to me, it didn’t feel like homecoming week. We tried to make it as special as we could. We had the hall decorations, and we had dress-up days,” she said. “It still wasn’t homecoming.”
Tomlin said they may have homecoming festivities for the basketball season this winter to make up for the canceled events this fall.
Danville and Priceville high schools played their homecoming games Sept. 18. Decatur Heritage's homecoming game was Friday, West Morgan High’s homecoming game is scheduled for Oct. 9 and Brewer High’s homecoming game is set for this week.
