Robby Cantrell, of Hartselle, is replacing Jeffrey Pruitt as the executive director of the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, the council announced Thursday morning. Pruitt, the director for the past seven years, is retiring.
Cantrell joined NARCOG in 2012 as transportation planner and four years ago took the lead role of the newly formed regional transit agency at NARCOG.
A graduate of Jacksonville State, Cantrell began his career as an information systems analyst with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission in Anniston. He is married with three children.
NARCOG serves Morgan, Lawrence and Cullman counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.