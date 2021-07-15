A capital murder suspect is back in Decatur after extradition from South Carolina, according to Decatur police.
Police said U.S. marshals arrested Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 27, of Decatur, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 29 in the shooting death of Chester Lee Jordan, 59, of Decatur, on May 9 at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex.
Yarbrough and Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 21, of Decatur, were identified as a suspects in the case. Decatur police arrested Lewis on May 14 and charged him with capital murder.
Both men are in Morgan County Jail without bond.
