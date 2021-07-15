A Decatur man, accused of breaking into vehicles in Southwest Decatur on Wednesday, is in jail facing felony and misdemeanor charges, according to Decatur police.
Police said Stanley Marquise Smith, 30, is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree receiving stolen property and several unrelated misdemeanor charges.
The police responded to a call in the area of Camellia Drive Southwest and identified a suspect as Smith. He was found to be in possession of property reported stolen from two vehicles as well as a firearm that was reported stolen in Decatur last month.
Smith was booked in the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $24,300.
