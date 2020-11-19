Irene Cardenas-Martinez, a former web producer, is the new public information officer for the Decatur Police Department, the city announced this week.
“Working as a public servant is important to me,” said Cardenas-Martinez, 28. “I’m looking forward to being on other side when it comes to news.”
She will be the department’s primary media contact.
She worked with WHNT-19 in Huntsville since December 2014 as an editor and producer, last serving as an interactive content producer. She graduated from the University of Montevallo in 2014 with a degree in mass communication with a concentration in journalism. She minored in public relations.
Cardenas-Martinez's starting pay is $47,729 annually, according to the city's human resources department. Martinez replaces Emily Long, who took the newly created communications specialist job with the city earning $58,153.
