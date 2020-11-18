Decatur High senior Josh Martin said the new welding program offered at the Career Academies of Decatur will provide him with job security after graduation.
“I’m planning on going to Alabama for mechanical (or) civil engineering, but this is going to be amazing to have as (a) supplement to that,” Martin said. “I know there’s a huge demand for welding and it’s only growing, and so I know I’m always going to have a job when I’m able to weld.”
The completion of Decatur City Schools' new 9,379-square-foot welding academy, which officials celebrated last week, will allow more students like Martin to train.
Previously, only about 25 students were able to learn welding each year through the Global Tech Institute in Decatur, according to Superintendent Michael Douglas. Almost three times that number will be able to train in the new facility.
Douglas said at a ribbon-cutting event Friday that the Career Academies of Decatur “grows exponentially every year."
“The sky’s the limit. We think maybe one day it may come to the point where it needs to be our third high school,” Douglas said. “We really support career technical education here.”
Career tech supervisor Shelton Cobb said in addition to meeting high demand from students who want to work in welding, the program also will contribute to the local economy and help meet the industry demand for welders.
“We knew that welding is one of our high-wage, high-demand fields in the area, and this is high-wage and high-demand everywhere, so we knew we needed to build a facility where we could train more students,” Cobb said. “We had a high interest from our students, so this will make a big impact in our area for our local business and industry.”
The welding academy covers safety training, blueprint reading, weld symbols and joints, shop equipment, and the basic principles and applications of welding.
Cobb said the expanded welding academy, which cost $1 million to complete, can accommodate up to 70 students at one time. He said the program initially had 60 students enrolled this fall, but that number has decreased due to students opting for virtual instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that once we get through this whole pandemic, and we have more traditional schooling, we’ll have 60 to 70 kids a year coming through here,” Cobb said.
Cobb said students are able to earn welding certificates through the welding academy, and are qualified for welding positions right out of high school.
“These students will be able to come in here and gain those skills and get certified, so they can leave school and go onto post-secondary or go straight into work,” Cobb said.
In addition to the welding academy, which opened this fall, Decatur City Schools plans to use the majority of its $10.32 million share from a bond issued by the Alabama Public School and College Authority to expand the Career Academies of Decatur.
The expansion will include new construction, which will allow Career Academies to house more programs in the future, according to Douglas.
Career coach Angela Cushing said the new building will sit where Career Academies’ parking lot off of Westmead Drive Southwest is currently located, near the front office.
