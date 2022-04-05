TANNER — Limestone County students showed off their horticultural skills and raised $2,500 for the Limestone County Career Technical Center at a plant sale over the weekend that they expect to become an annual event.
West Limestone junior Isabell Chittam said she hasn't done much gardening in the past, but she learned plenty as she and 39 other students in the agriculture class grew hundreds of house plants and vegetables in preparation for Saturday's sale.
“I’m not the gardening type, but I know way more about (horticulture) now,” Chittam said.
This is Chittam’s second year with the program and she said the hands-on activities are what drew her in.
"I know how to grow more (varieties) of plants now," Chittam said.
Lauren Graham, the district’s advanced agriscience teacher, said the most popular items were the 10 varieties of hanging plants that they had grown: inchplants, creeping inchplants, begonias, wave petunias, Spanish moss, Swedish ivy, celosia, salvia, coleus and spider plants.
“Everything that we make today is going to go back toward the Tech program,” Graham said Saturday.
Graham said she hoped to be able to purchase a second greenhouse with the proceeds.
The Career Tech program’s greenhouse in Tanner was full of marigolds, aloe vera plants, dianthus flowers, and numerous other plants Saturday morning, with students busy watering them and preparing them to be sold.
Athens High junior Cooper Kiel helped install the irrigation system in the program’s greenhouse. He said there were a few trials in getting the irrigation system to hang properly.
“The (irrigation) system was a pain,” Kiel said. “One day we hung the wires and everything and we hung the plants up, and the next day they were all on the ground.”
“That’s why we installed the metal bar to help them hang,” Chittam said.
All of the plants except for bedding plants had been cut from parent plants that were grown in Ardmore and elsewhere in the county. Graham said she spent $500 on seeds for the bedding plants with money that the district provided.
“My favorite part of (growing plants) was whenever we were breaking apart the parent plants and replanting them,” Chittam said.
Both Chittam and Kiel were glad the pandemic did not prevent them from growing their plants this year, as it did last year when most of the program was taught virtually.
Since the Career Tech program relocated from the Tech Center in Athens to Tanner this school year, Kiel said they have more facilities and tools to work with than they ever had before.
“We have a shop now, which is more than we had last year or the year before,” Kiel said. “We didn’t have the room or tools (last year) to do everything we needed to do. ... We’ve been able to do a lot more hands-on stuff this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.