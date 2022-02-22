The Carnegie Carnival returns Saturday with a mobile parade for the first time since 2020, the most floats in its history, a goal of at least matching last year’s $250,000 in fundraising and, of course, thousands of beads.
The main parade begins at 6 p.m. and will take place in downtown Decatur as it has since the Mardi Gras-themed festival began in 2012.
“I just love the excitement," said Shari Sandlin, who will be watching this year after participating on a float in previous years. "It (the parade) just gets better and better each year. … The floats get more elaborate each year.”
Last year, due to COVID, the parade was held as a drive-thru event, and people could drive past the floats, which were stationary.
This will be the 11th annual Carnegie Carnival Parade. Kim Mitchell, the executive director of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, said the previous 10 carnivals have raised between $800,000 and $900,000 total for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Track My Paws.
Mitchell said there will be a record 45 floats in this year’s parade. The route will start down Bank Street from Founders Park. The parade will then march along Lee Street Northeast and turn right onto Second Avenue before heading west on Grant Street to the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market.
Sandlin’s sister-in-law, Wendy Sandlin-Hall, who has been watching the parade for four or five years, said the parade is a good thing because it gets people downtown.
“They come out and support businesses downtown that need help," Sandlin-Hall said. "We need downtown to grow.”
Sandlin and Sandlin-Hall plan to watch the parade together. Sandlin said they will probably go to Mellow Mushroom and sit in the outside covered patio.
Britney LaFaye, front house manager of Mellow Mushroom at the corner of East Moulton Street and Second Avenue, said she has been around for nine or 10 of the parades. LaFaye said the parades definitely spur business at the restaurant.
LaFaye said the employees working the day of the parade always enjoy them as well.
“There is a beautiful break as the parade passes by us that most people at their tables are pressed against the window or (gathered) outside on our covered patio," LaFaye said. "If we’re not trying to hyper clean, it does give the servers a minute or two to enjoy the parade.”
LaFaye said the parade is a positive event for the community.
“I think it brings everybody together. It’s a nice free thing for people to do.”
One of the crewes is Crewe de Voisins Bruyants, which means crew of rowdy neighbors in French. It has about 40 to 50 members. John Wheat, one of the heads of the crewe, said their float is a speakeasy from the prohibition years in the 1920s and everyone dresses in mobster and flapper attire.
Wheat said his crewe has been participating in the parade for 10 years. Their float is 35 to 40 feet long, he said.
The Crewe de Voisins Bruyants hands out roughly 2,000 to 3,000 strings of beads and also hands out Moon Pies.
Zack Shell, general manager of Moe’s Original BBQ, said the day of the parade is a big one for the restaurant on Second Avenue Northeast downtown. Shell said customers start lining up outside before the eatery opens, and the staff stays busy all day.
“It’s like a big street festival," he said.
Shell said his restaurant runs Cajun food specials like gumbo and crawfish. A band will play that night.
Shell said the parade is a “great stimulating factor for downtown. Everybody comes out and has a good time.”
Along with the main parade, there will be a 13.1-mile race, a children’s parade and a dog parade.
