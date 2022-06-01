Athens grew faster than every Alabama city but one between 2020 and 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, but Decatur had negligible growth as it waits for new subdivisions to make an impact and fell behind Madison in population.
The Census Bureau estimates released last week show Priceville also had robust growth, while Hartselle had only a small population increase.
Athens grew by 1,341 people to an estimated 27,027 in the 12 months that ended last July 1, a 5.2% increase. Only the Gulf Coast city of Foley grew faster, showing 7.1% growth to 22,063 in population.
Limestone County is also one of the fastest growing counties. It grew by an estimated 3.1% to 107,517 people.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said his city continues to grow to the southeast and toward Madison and Huntsville, particularly around Tanner Crossroads and the Tanner Interstate 65 interchange. It is also moving east and west down U.S. 72, he said.
“It’s mostly good, but there are challenges every day trying to keep ahead,” Marks said. “We just try to keep everything, the utilities and our personnel, going in the right direction.”
The City Council recently approved getting $30 million in bonds that will primarily fund water and sewer expansions in the Tanner Crossroads area. Marks also plans to meet with Athens Utilities' electricity and gas officials “to see what they need to keep up with this growth.”
He said the city also has to make sure it can cover garbage pickup needs and provide police and fire protection for residents. For example, he said, Opelika has 82 police officers to his city's 55 even though Opelika only has about 4,500 more residents.
“Thank goodness our officers do a good job, but it’s a challenge,” Marks said. “We also have to compete with salaries (for first responders) with Madison, Huntsville and the other north Alabama cities. We don’t want to train someone and then see them leave.”
The Decatur and Hartselle mayors said planned subdivisions will bring more growth to their cities.
Decatur's estimated population grew from 57,777 in 2020 to 57,804 in 2021, an increase of 27 people (0.04%). Estimates were used from July 1 of both years for the comparison.
Decatur's relatively flat population has Mayor Tab Bowling waiting impatiently for the many newly approved homes the city will soon have for sale.
“If we had all of the lots that we’ve approved on the market, our numbers would be much bigger,” Bowling said.
Bowling said the city has approved close to 1,500 homes in over 10 subdivisions in the last three years.
However, only two of the developments, River Road Estates and Old River Manor, both of which are off Old River Road in Southeast Decatur near Priceville, have sold multiple homes. Davidson Homes, which is building River Road Estates, sold 19 homes in its first phase and is starting on a second.
Hartselle added an estimated 77 people from 2020-21 to grow to roughly 15,549 in population. That was only a 0.5% increase, but Mayor Randy Garrison said his city has more than 600 recently approved homes on the way.
“I wonder if COVID-19 had an impact on their numbers,” Garrison said. “But I think we’re going to continue to grow because of all the new homes that are being built and sold.”
Garrison said the subdivisions are planned throughout Hartselle, not just in one area of the city.
“I don’t think they would be building if they didn’t think they would sell,” Garrison said.
Priceville grew by an estimated 132 people (3.7%) to 3,685, while Moulton lost five people as its estimated population fell slightly to 3,359.
Among other north Alabama cities, Madison increased by 968 people, from 57,389 to 58,357. With this 1.69% increase, Madison moved past Decatur to become the second largest city in north Alabama and ninth largest in the state, pushing Decatur to the 10th largest. Huntsville is the biggest city in the state with an estimated 216,963 people as it added 1,920 for a 0.89% increase. Montgomery is second with 198,665, followed by Birmingham with 197,575.
In the other north Alabama county numbers, Madison County grew by 1.4% to 395,211, Morgan was up 0.3% to 123,668 and Lawrence was up 0.08% to 33,090.
