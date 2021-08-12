Data released today from the 2020 U.S. census shows Decatur's population grew 4% in the last decade while Morgan County's increased 3.3%.
The census shows Decatur grew from 55,683 residents in 2010 to 57,938 in 2020, an increase of 2,255. The 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimate had shown Decatur's population decreasing to 54,445 so the actual count for 2020 was a positive development for the city.
Morgan County increased its population by 3,931, from 119,490 in 2010 to 123,421 last year.
Look for more census data in Friday’s Decatur Daily.
