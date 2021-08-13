Decatur and Athens have grown along with most of north Alabama since 2010, but their mayors said census data released Thursday undercounted the two cities' population increases.
Hartselle also showed a population increase and Limestone County became the state's 12th largest county, but Lawrence County bucked the regional trend by losing residents, the U.S. Census Bureau reported.
The 2020 census showed Decatur grew 4% in the last decade while Morgan County is up 3.3% as it remains the ninth largest county in Alabama.
Decatur grew from 55,683 in 2010 to 57,938 in 2020, but Mayor Tab Bowling said he believes Decatur's population is actually closer to 60,000 people. The latest numbers were still a positive development because the Census Bureau estimate for 2019 showed Decatur's population had decreased to 54,445.
Bowling said he thinks a large number of Decatur residents didn’t participate in the census last year.
“Some residents chose not to report like some won’t vaccinate,” Bowling said.
Bowling said the recent increase in traffic and the city's housing shortage are proof to him that Decatur is growing. The census shows that 63.6% of Decatur residents live in owner-occupied housing units.
“I know in the past couple of years we’re seeing a lot more traffic,” Bowling said. “Just talking to our police officers and firefighters, they say it’s a lot more difficult navigating through the city because of the traffic.”
He said Decatur is finally showing that the efforts of city leaders, the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority are paying off, and he expects the population will continue to grow. The city has approved more than 500 homes in multiple new subdivisions in the past two years.
The demographics show 23% of Decatur’s population is under 18 years old, while 17.6% are 65 and over. The race numbers show that 60.8% of Decatur residents are non-Hispanic white, 22.65% are Black, 13.5% are Hispanic and the remainder are from other races.
Morgan County increased its population from 119,490 to 123,421, which didn’t surprise Commission Chairman Ray Long. He expected the small increase, but he said he is also seeing signs that the county is in for a bigger jump in the coming years.
“We seeing a lot of homes under construction, especially in Priceville, Trinity, Hartselle and other scattered spots,” Long said.
Long said he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic slowed some of the county’s growth.
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said he’s proud of his city’s 8.4% growth. The city went from 14,255 to 15,455 in the past 10 years.
“It may not be 10%, but I’ll take it,” Garrison said. “And we continue to see a number of houses under construction. We’ve got one subdivision under construction with 500 homes and, within a year, I think we will see more subdivisions.”
With a reported 16% population increase from 2010-20, Athens is the fastest growing city in The Daily’s coverage area. The city is up from 21,897 to 25,406 in the last decade, although Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he “honestly believes” that number is below the actual population and he thinks his city has seen a 25% growth in the last year or two.
“I say it’s at least 4,000 people off,” Marks said. “We actually have 29,000 people, but the census number is what we’ll have to work with when we look at redistricting.”
Marks said he and city officials are expecting as many as 17,000 more newcomers in the next few years.
“We are planning in our comprehensive plan to reach 40,000 by the next census,” Marks said.
However, Marks believes Limestone County’s 25.1% growth from 82,789 in 2010 to 103,570 in 2020 is accurate. Limestone is now the 12th most populous county in the state.
Lawrence County showed a 3.7% drop in its population during the last decade, according to the census. The county’s numbers fell from 34,339 to 33,073.
Morgan County still has the heaviest population density of The Daily’s three-county coverage area with 212.9 people per square mile. Limestone County is up to 185 per square mile while Lawrence County is at 47.9 people per square mile.
With just over 5 million residents, Alabama’s population is up 5.1% as it added 244,543 people in the last decade.
Huntsville continued its major growth with a 19.4% rise in population from 180,105 to 215,006 while Madison is the fastest growing city in north Alabama with a 32% increase in residents. Madison went from 42,938 to 56,933.
“The news for Huntsville is great news for north Alabama,” Bowling said.
