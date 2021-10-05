The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce staff is changing as one person leaves and another switches duties.
Crystal Brown, president and chief executive officer, announced today Denice Marco is moving from chief financial officer to the newly created position of director of program development.
Marco joined the chamber staff in December 2020. In her previous role, Marco was responsible for managing the finances of the organization and the Community Foundation of Greater Decatur.
In Marco’s new role, she will be responsible for the implementation of the chamber’s programs, including the annual Total Resource Campaign that is now underway.
Leissa Chittam, who retired from the chamber as CFO in January, will serve in a temporary role as director of finance until the position is filled.
Director of Communications Grant Thompson will be leaving the chamber Oct. 22 to pursue another opportunity.
The chamber will soon begin reviewing candidates to fill both the director of communications and finance positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.