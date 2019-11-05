Sarah Macaluso, marketing specialist for Red Sage Communications, will be the featured speaker Nov. 20 at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast & Biz event.
The 7:30 a.m. professional development breakfast will be at the Magnolia Room. It is scheduled for two hours.
Macaluso will talk about the how to use social media in business.
Cost for the event is $10 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. RSVP by Nov. 15.
