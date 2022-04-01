The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce's Excellence in Leadership class has chosen a charity golf tournament for its community project this year, and it is scheduled for May 12 at Point Mallard Golf Course.
This fundraiser will benefit Clothe Our Kids, the ARC of Morgan County and CEOTA’s Scottsboro Boys Museum project. Team sponsors are needed and donations are accepted. Sign up or arrange a donation via email at excellencegolftourney@gmail.com.
