The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce says it will support local businesses with its new event, “The Cash Mob,” on Wednesday at the Plum Tree Shopping Center.
The event resembles the flash mobs fad, but instead of singing and dancing, participants spend money as a group with chamber businesses. Th idea is to promote the value of networking, the advantages of shopping locally and keeping revenue in Decatur and Morgan County, the chamber said in a release.
Participants plan to meet at 11:30 a.m. under the Plum Tree Shopping Center sign on Beltline Road, across from Hyundai of Decatur.
