The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce networking series Coffee & Cards is Thursday at the Edward Jones Office of Tore Haavik, 816 Bank St. N.E.
This come-and-go event will feature refreshments, the opportunity to connect with other chamber members and community leaders in a casual environment.
The 7:30 to 9 a.m. event is free. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP with the chamber.
