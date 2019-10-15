The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce has set the dates for members to give input into its annual public policy agenda.
The development sessions will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 for the local agenda; 10 a.m. Nov. 14 for the state agenda; and 10 a.m. Nov. 26 for the federal agenda.
The sessions give members the opportunity to provide input on policy issues impacting the local business community.
The Chamber's public policy scope of work focuses on three areas: federal, state and local legislation. The one-hour meetings will be in the chamber board room.
Once the meetings conclude, a draft of the agenda is presented to the chamber's board of directors for approval.
After approval, the final document is presented to elected officials.
