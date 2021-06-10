Crystal Brown will become the new president and chief executive officer of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce on July 1 after serving on its staff for nine years, most recently as vice president of development.
The chamber board announced Brown's promotion today.
John Seymour, the current president and CEO, announced his retirement in May after more than 30 years in the job.
Brown joined the chamber staff in 2012. As vice president, she has directed a wide range of chamber activities and worked on retaining and expanding existing businesses and recruiting new businesses and commercial investments.
And Crystal is former head of advertising for the Decatur Daily. Great choice for the first female Chamber of Commerce! president/CEO! Congratulations, Crystal!
