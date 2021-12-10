Meteorologists from the National Weather Service say potential severe weather could arrive as early as this afternoon, ahead of thunderstorms and heavy winds forecast for early Saturday morning.
“There’s a low chance for severe weather (this) afternoon,” said Katie Magee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. “We’re concerned with 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There could be a few storms that form and if they do become thunderstorms and not just showers, then there is the potential for damaging wind gusts and a tornado.”
Magee said she and her team are still expecting a line of severe storms to progress through the region tonight and early Saturday morning.
“It should be outside of north Alabama by noon Saturday,” Magee said. “For the Decatur area, the biggest window of time for seeing any type of severe weather is 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. (on Saturday).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.