ARAB — Domestic violence charges against former Banks-Caddell Elementary Principal David McCollum were dismissed in Arab Municipal Court last month after he completed a pretrial diversion program, and he says the legal issues resulted from a medical emergency in March following back surgery.
McCollum had been charged with three counts of domestic violence stemming from an incident in Arab in the spring. One was for harassing communications, one for unlawful imprisonment and one for menacing.
He was accused of threatening a girlfriend at his Arab residence and holding her against her will March 14 for more than three hours, according to court records. He was also charged with threatening family members.
Under the pretrial diversion program, McCollum could have no contact with the alleged victims, had to complete an intensive mental health program, and have no other legal issues. The court found he complied with those conditions.
McCollum’s last day of work at Banks-Caddell was March 12. He was placed on indefinite paid administrative leave by Decatur City Schools, and the board didn't renew his contract, which expired June 30.
“I had back surgery on Feb. 18, and due to complications from the medicines that I was prescribed in the aftermath, I wasn't my normal self,” McCollum said. “I went back to work too quickly, because we were about to start spring testing, and while I was approved to start back to work by my doctor, I shouldn't have rushed it because it's never wise to go back to work seven days after back surgery. But, I did it anyway, and that was a stupid decision on my part. I own that totally.
“The physical pain, combined with stress at running the school during the pandemic, COVID, balancing a lot of things outside of work, led to my medical emergency on March 14, which then led me to being hospitalized.”
He said the past eight months have difficult.
“I hate that I brought negative media attention to my family name, because my family's name is a good one. ... I am definitely a work in progress and need grace every day. ...
"My biggest mistake was not listening to my own body in the aftermath of back surgery and rushing back to work while I was still in a lot of physical pain and the medications that I had been prescribed, heavy painkillers, weren't as effective as I would have liked them to be.”
Before becoming a principal in Decatur, McCollum served as principal of Brindlee Mountain High School and Brindlee Mountain Primary School in Marshall County.
He also was one of five candidates granted interviews by the Arab Board of Education two years ago during the board’s search for a superintendent. Johnny Berry, who had been principal at Decatur High, was eventually hired to lead the Arab schools.
McCollum said he will move beyond the legal issues and get back to his life’s purpose, which is to love his children and to help others. He said he doesn't know if he'll return to a school setting
“Some days, I was getting tired of being dunked in dunking booths, turned into ice cream sundaes by my students and being duct-taped to walls to raise money for our school, so maybe I'll do something other than work in schools," McCollum said. "I'm just trying to be open to anything, really.”
He said he has learned to take better care of himself and will persevere.
“Even when it's really difficult and others want you to simply lay down and quit, that's just not who I am, or who I was raised to be," he said. "I have definitely fallen many, many times, and I'm sure I'll fall again, because we all do ... but I do believe that it's really important to keep getting back up as long as the good Lord gives us breath.”
