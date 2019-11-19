SOMERVILLE — No one was injured in a house fire on Sunday afternoon, but four pet dogs in the house died in the blaze, according to authorities.
Thomas Staggs, chief of the Somerville volunteer fire department, said the one-story residential structure received damage to the front two rooms, and the blaze was extinguished about 10 minutes after fire units from Somerville and Priceville arrived.
Records show a caller to 911 at 1:40 p.m. Sunday said heavy smoke and flames were showing from the front window of the house in the 1000 block of Bluff City Road.
“The homeowners were not at home at the time of the fire,” Staggs said.
He said firefighters were at the scene about 90 minutes and involved with salvage and overhaul once the flames were doused.
The cause of the fire remained undetermined Tuesday morning, Staggs said.
He said his department responded to about a dozen fire alarms last winter.
John Stinson, president of the Morgan County Firefighters Association, warns homeowners to test their smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly.
“And be sure to plug space heaters directly into the wall. Don’t use extension cords with them,” he said. “Also make sure no paper or clothes are near portable heaters.”
