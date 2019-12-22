Athens
• Christmas week: Monday and Tuesday, no change; Wednesday's pickup will be Thursday; Thursday's pickup will be Friday; Friday's pickup will be Saturday. Please have bins to the curb by 6 a.m.
• New Year's week: no change.
Decatur
• Christmas week: Wednesday and Thursday routes will run one day late; Friday routes will run Monday, Dec. 30.
• New Year's week: Wednesday and Thursday pickup will be one day late; Friday pickup will run Monday, Jan. 6.
Hartselle
• Christmas week: Monday, no change; Tuesday picked up Thursday; Wednesday and Thursday picked up Friday.
• New Year's week: Monday, no change; Tuesday picked up Thursday; Wednesday and Thursday picked up Friday.
Lawrence County
• Christmas week: Wednesday and Thursday picked up Thursday, beginning at 4:30 a.m.
• New Year's week: Wednesday and Thursday picked up Thursday beginning at 4:30 a.m.
Limestone County
• Christmas week: Monday and Tuesday, no change; Wednesday's pickup will be Thursday; Thursday's pickup will be Friday.
• New Year's week: no change.
Morgan County
• Christmas week: Wednesday's and Thursday's routes will run one day late.
• New Year's week: no change.
