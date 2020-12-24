Temperatures are expected to drop to the lower 20s by daybreak on Christmas, and there is a chance for isolated snow showers in the Decatur area, a meteorologist said.
Kurt Weber, with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said residents of north Alabama can expect the weather in the next day or so to be the coldest of the season so far.
"(It's) not going to be very warm at all on Christmas Day," Weber said. "It probably will be hard for us to get above freezing for the whole day."
Weber said the Decatur area could experience a few snow showers starting Thursday at about 5 p.m., but accumulation would be limited to grassy surfaces and "isolated spots on roadways."
