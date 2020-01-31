Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will be the guest speaker at the Morgan County Church Safety Conference in Somerville on March 5.
"We regularly receive requests from area churches for information and resources on church security," said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman. "The purpose of the conference is to provide information and connect them with the resources that are available to meet their unique needs."
The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. with the main program running from 6 to 8 p.m.
It is set for the Somerville Baptist Church at 41 Main St.
The event is free. To register visit http://bit.ly/ChurchSafetyConference.
