Free food
Daystar Church in Hartselle is handing out free boxes of food every Monday in March. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Jeronimo Nisa

A church in Northwest Decatur will be handing out free boxes of food to the community today at 3 p.m.

The give-away will take place at New Greater St. Andrews Church, 109 Memorial Drive N.W. The week’s supply of food includes meat, produce, canned goods and more.

In Hartselle, Daystar Church, 1010 Nance Ford Road, will distribute 1,000 to 1,200 food boxes every Monday in March starting at 9:30 a.m. The 30-pound food boxes contain pre-cooked chicken or pork, dairy products and assorted fruit and vegetables.

Boxes at both locations are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441.

