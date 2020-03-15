Local pastors say they're monitoring the outbreak of the new coronavirus and implementing precautions, but they want to remain accessible because people need the church in times of uncertainty.
Churches are adding sanitary cleaning, eliminating handshakes, changing communion rituals and leaving offering plates in one spot.
Many were planning to hold services as normal, but at least three Decatur congregations — First United Methodist, Central United Methodist and First Presbyterian — said Friday they had canceled services.
First United Methodist canceled services and classes through March 28. Central United Methodist canceled services for at least the next week. And First Presbyterian canceled this morning's service. All three offered streaming services via their Facebook pages.
On Saturday state Methodist and Episcopal officials were encouraging Alabama congregations to cancel services.
In a letter Saturday to north Alabama clergy, Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church said the conference was urging churches in north Alabama not to have in-person services today, March 22 and March 29.
The Episcopal bishop of Alabama also directed parishes in the state to suspend face-to-face services in confined spaces. Bishop Kee Sloan advised the cancellation of services for today, March 22 and 29, all midweek services and group meetings. Sloan also advised clergy to postpone funerals during those three weeks, if possible.
Normal schedule
“We want the church to be a place where they can come and be encouraged, experience God’s presence and have their community of faith around them,” said Pastor George Sawyer, of Calvary Assembly of God.
Bene Marsh, co-lead pastor of Epic Church, said the staff doesn't want to overreact because people need the church's support. Epic, which locally has campuses in Decatur and Athens, is continuing with its normal schedule while officials monitor the situation.
“We believe we need to come together for unity and the power of the Lord,” Marsh said.
Marsh said she has changed her planned sermon so that it now focuses on the coronavirus “and giving them some tools to walk through this.”
Pastor Steve Bateman, of First Bible Church, said in a Friday letter to his members that all services will continue as normal, highlighted by his sermon titled: “Facing the Coronavirus With Fact-Based Joy.”
One impact of the virus is that many congregations that take communion as a regular part of their worship will stop drinking wine out of the communal cup. Most will continue to take the bread representing the body of Christ.
A letter to St. Paul's Lutheran Church church members says it will not use a common cup, opting instead for individual cups.
The Rev. John McKee Sloan of the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama wrote in his Diocese’s website that the safest thing is to take the bread and not receive the wine.
“I was surprised to learn that it’s more sanitary to take a sip of wine from the cup than it is to dip the bread into the wine because people will invariably dip their fingers into the wine …,” Sloan said.
“Our sacramental theology in the Episcopal Church teaches us that our Lord Jesus Christ is as present in the bread alone as he is in both bread and wine,” Sloan continued.
Rick Chenault, deacon of Resurrection Chapel Catholic Church in Hillsboro, said the Diocese of Birmingham gave special dispensation for the churches to stop drinking wine as part of communion.
“We believe his body, blood and soul are in the bread so there’s really no substantial difference for cutting out the wine,” Chenault said.
'Holy elbow bump'
Chenault said parishioners will also be asked not to hug or shake hands with the person next to them as is customary after doing the sign of peace following communion.
“They can smile or bow to them,” Chenault said.
Randy Copeland, of Pleasant Grove Baptist in Moulton, said his church “will continue its services and trust the Lord to take care of us.” His church will eliminate the fellowship time in which people shake hands.
Bateman suggested his members “use the holy elbow bump.”
St. Paul's is also asking its members to temporarily not shake hands. Offering plates will not be passed. They will be available in the back of St. Paul's sanctuary and in a side area.
Fridays are usually a day in which cleaning crews prepare the church for the weekend services and the influx of people. Several pastors said they instructed their custodians to do more with disinfecting cleaners throughout the facility.
“They’re going above and beyond normal with a deep cleaning,” Westmeade Baptist Church pastor Justin McAlpin said.
Sawyer said his custodial crew is taking extra precautions, like disinfecting restrooms and other surfaces between services.
“We have a coffee station that we will be monitoring to make sure it’s clean and people aren’t sharing utensils,” Sawyer said. “With our children, there won’t be any community snacks. The snacks will be separated individually for each child.”
St. Paul's message to its congregation included an interesting note on the amount of time experts suggest is needed for adequate hand-washing: "It takes 20 seconds to say the Lord's Prayer or sing the 'Doxology.' "
Services online
Local churches are urging their members to stay home if they are sick, they don’t feel well or they’re uncomfortable being around large crowds.
“It’s OK to be very wise and stay home if you’re running a fever or even have a cough,” Marsh said.
Some, like Calvary, Pleasant Grove and Resurrection Chapel, are available on social media or their own websites. Chenault said a lot of homebound parishioners watch EWTN Catholic Church in Birmingham.
Chenault said his church hasn’t discussed the issue, but he plans to suspend his visits to nursing homes and hospitals.
“I’m myself suspending the visitations because I think it’s my responsibility to stay on the safe side,” Chenault said.
Marsh said her staff does have a plan if the coronavirus spreads and becomes a major issue in Alabama and Decatur. If there’s a decree to limit gatherings to 250 people, Epic will add services. If they’re no longer able to hold any gatherings, Marsh’s church will offer services through the Epic website and social media.
“But right now we're not overreacting because we trust the mayor and local officials to notify us and let us know what we need to do,” Marsh said.
Bateman says in his letter that First Bible is “prepared to virtually gather using our livestream. In this case, we will have a normal order of service and ask parents to lead their children to participate at home.
“This will be a remarkable, if unforeseen, opportunity for family worship! In that event, we will send you helpful advice on how to make the most of this online live worship experience,” Bateman writes.
The International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention is recommending that missions volunteers from U.S. churches postpone international missions travel through April 30.
